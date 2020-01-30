Home

Patrick G. "Pat" Harkenrider

Patrick G. "Pat" Harkenrider Obituary
REXVILLE - Patrick G. "Pat" Harkenrider, 51, of Loomis Road, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital in Troy Pa. following an extended illness.

Pat was born Feb. 23, 1968 in Hornell to the late James and Geraldine (O'Dell) Harkenrider.

Pat was a life-long resident of Rexville living and working on the family dairy farm. He was an avid race car fan who enjoyed going to the local area race tracks with his brother Chris and enjoyed NASCAR racing as well and was a great fan of the #3 car and late Dale Earnhardt. Pat was also a big fan of the Buffalo Bills. One thing Pat will always be remembered for is his great sense of humor. Those who knew him would know how he loved to "prod & pick" on anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Pat is survived by two brothers, Michael (Lois) Harkenrider of Mansfield, Pa. and Christopher Harkenrider of Rexville; one sister, Monica (John) Dean of Andover; and a sister-in-law, April Harkenrider of Andover; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Harkenrider; and a sister, Suzie Harkenrider.

There will be no prior calling hours. The family would like to invite family and friends to a Mass and Christian Burial Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rexville. Burial will be in St. Mary's Churchyard Cemetery, Rexville.

Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to either the Hart House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; or to the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, c/o Guthrie Recourse Development, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
