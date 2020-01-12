|
WELLSVILLE - Patrick P. "Pat" Padden, age 81, of the Trapping Brook Road passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Wellsville on November 15, 1938 and was the son of Sarah O'Dell Padden. On May 20, 1960 in Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover he married the former Marlene Childress who predeceased him on July 7, 2007.
Pat was raised in Andover where he graduated from High School. He was a long time employee of Air Preheater in Wellsville from where he retired after many years of service as an inspector. He was a life member of the Emerald Hook and Ladder of Wellsville, a member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge and a member of the AOH Division #1 of Allegany County. Pat was a devout Catholic who was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church but enjoyed attending Mass at Blessed Sacrament in Andover, the Parish of his youth. He enjoyed camping, hunting, NASCAR and especially his grandchildren. Pat combined his love of camping and NASCAR with his family on annual camping trips to the Poconos Mountains to watch races. He bagged his first eight point buck this passed season, with friends and family at the Pondarosa, and made week long camping trips to Watkins Glen for the Bud at the Glen. Pat made it a priority to attend his grandchildren's events; whether it was sporting or academic, he was always in attendance. He will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help others especially by plowing their driveways and faithfully visiting his wife's grave to water her flowers.
Pat is survived by two sons, Jeffrey [Sharon] Padden of Wellsville, Dennis [Patricia] Padden of Fillmore; two daughters, Amy Padden of Alfred Station and Michele [Brent] Platt Jr. of Belmont; nine grandchildren, Aaron Padden, Ryan [Alexis] Padden, Patrick [Debbie] Padden, Heather Padden, Shelby Allen, Elizabeth Allen, Lindsey Allen, Kyle Platt and Cody Platt; a great grandaughter, Roselinn Padden; a brother, Jim Padden of Syracuse; two sisters, Teresa Heinemann of Tulsa, OK and Ruthie Culbert of Scio; a brother and sister in law, Tom [Darlene] Caschera and a sister in law, Arlene Lehman; nieces and nephews; special friends Louella "Lou" Culbert and Zeus as well as Seth "Skweeks" Wright.
He was predcesead by his mother, Sarah, a son, Steven, his beloved wife Marlene and seven brothers and sisters
Friends are invited to call on Monday, January 13, from 2-4 and 7-9 at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. On Tuesday a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church of Andover. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery and memorials in Pat's name may be made to either the Hart Comfort House, Blessed Sacrament Church or to the . To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020