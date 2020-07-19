HORNELL- Paul F. Randall, 67, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon (July 13, 2020) at his home on Terry Street.
Born in Hornell on Mar. 25, 1953, he was a son of the late George and Sadie (Beman) Randall. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Sally Randall; three brothers, George "Spud" Randall, Steve Randall and Bert "Jim" Randall; his life partner, Marge Conner and a step-daughter, Cindy Page.
A lifelong resident of Hornell, Paul was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1971 and was formerly employed at Morrison-Knudsen and TTA in Hornell and most recently at Howard Flats Farm in Howard.
Paul was a member of the Hornell Association and the Hornell Elks Lodge No. 364.
His loving family includes his siblings, Mary (Mark) Davidson, Walter (Robin) Randall, Roy Randall (Noreen Valez) all of Hornell, Jack Randall of Scio, N.Y., April Brown of Hallstead, Pa., Laurel Randall (Sandy Brethorst) of Rio, Wisc. and Kevin (Christina) Forshee of Eldersburg, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Alethea Cratsley of Ovid, N.Y. and Carol Randall of Arkport; one stepson, Doug Conner of Grand Bay, Ala.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Paul F. Randall.
Calling hours and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Interment will be in the Howard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in Paul's memory to the Amvet Riders Post No. 245, 28 Broadway, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences or remembrances of Paul are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.