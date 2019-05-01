|
HORNELL/HARTSVILLE - Paul J. Amidon, 92, of 5647 County Route 64 (Ashbaugh Hill Road), passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at home.
The family will be present 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, and 10-11 a.m. on Friday (May 3, 2019) with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dudley Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 1, 2019