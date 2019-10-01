|
ADDISON - Reverend Doctor Paul Richard Hurd, 48, of Addison, N.Y. gained his wings on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1971 in Albion, N.Y., the son of Richard and Barbara Hurd. He married Heather Dauback on Sept. 14, 2013.
He worked at Hopgart Construction in Horseheads. He was also a supply pastor for many area local churches. He was a part of Closer Walk community with many of his brothers and sisters in Christ. He will be remembered for his famous "Dad" jokes that he loved to share with others.
Paul is survived by his wife, Heather Hurd; three children, Philip Hurd of Elizabeth, Pa., Christie (Matthew) Hurd-Conger, Branchport, N.Y., Robert Hurd of Warren, Pa.; grandchildren, Katie and Taylor Conger; father and mother, Richard and Barbara Hurd of Addison; father- and mother-in-law, Buck and Crystal Dauback of Boonville, N.Y.; sister, Erin (Lamar) Oliver of West Monroe, LA, Amy (Stephen) Dunn of Homer, N.Y.; nieces and nephews, Anna, Joseph, Spencer, Jadie, Angelo, Samuel, Jared, Alexis, CJ; sister-in law, Sharon Sykes of Sylvan Beach, N.Y.; brother-in law, Bud Dauback of Rome, N.Y.; special family friend, Dawn Ayers; great niece and nephew, Angelina, Mason, and "a bun in the oven." Along with everyone else that he loved and cared for.
Paul was predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles and a special nephew, Scott LaQuay Jr.
His family and friends would like to take time to thank the doctors who worked so hard to help him until the end, specifically Dr. Irwin and his team at Arnot Ogden, Heather at Rochester General, the members of Addison United Methodist Church for the use of their building, Pastor Mark Flandreau, Beth Burdier, and Luther Aungst.
Services were held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Addison United Methodist Church, 8 Front St., Addison, N.Y. with Pastor Mark Flandreau officiating.
A second Celebration of Life will be held at Boonville United Methodist Church, 202 Main St., Boonville, N.Y. 13309 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 4 p.m. with dinner to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be sent to: The .
Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, Addison.
