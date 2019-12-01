|
Paula "Polly" Schwarz passed peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2019 following a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Kevin Schwarz, and daughter Kaleigh.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lifetime Care, Lipson Cancer Center at RGH and Unity Hospital for their kindness and support.
Polly will be remembered for her generous spirit and love of children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greece Education Foundation in her honor.
To celebrate Polly's life, calling hours will be held at Vay-Schleich Meeson Funeral Chapel in Greece, N.Y. on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.; and at Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home in Hornell, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 2-5 p.m.
Online condolences or remembrances of Polly are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.co
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019