Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vay-Schleich Meeson Funeral Chapel
Greece, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Schwarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula "Polly" Schwarz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula "Polly" Schwarz Obituary
Paula "Polly" Schwarz passed peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2019 following a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Kevin Schwarz, and daughter Kaleigh.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lifetime Care, Lipson Cancer Center at RGH and Unity Hospital for their kindness and support.

Polly will be remembered for her generous spirit and love of children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greece Education Foundation in her honor.

To celebrate Polly's life, calling hours will be held at Vay-Schleich Meeson Funeral Chapel in Greece, N.Y. on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.; and at Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home in Hornell, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 2-5 p.m.

Online condolences or remembrances of Polly are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.co
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -