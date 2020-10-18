WEST ALMOND - Pearl G. Hettinger, 88, formerly of Karr Valley Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at Absolut Nursing Home in Houghton.
She was born in Buffalo, NY on Nov. 6, 1931, the daughter of Charles Brandel and Annie Forbes Brandel. On Dec. 2, 1950 she married Clarence "Clancy" J. Hettinger and was predeceased by him on Jan. 9, 2012. Pearl enjoyed sewing and gardening, and going to church. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Angelica, and was retired from Allegany County where she was a secretary for the Probation Department.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Clarence J. Hettinger, and her all her siblings.
Pearl is survived by her sons, Mitchell (Winnie) Hettinger of Belfast, and Glenn Hettinger of Niagara-Wheatfield; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery with Pastor David Ford officiating.
Funeral arrangements are with the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be considered to the First Baptist Church of Angelica.