BATH - Peggy Jo Cooper, 78, of Bath, formerly of Avoca, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Peggy was born on Oct. 1, 1941, in North Hornell to Fred and Minnie (Bush) Patrick.
Peggy worked for Westinghouse and Philips Lighting Corp. for 43 years, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed spending time on Keuka Lake where she resided for nearly 20 years. She loved dinner parties and playing cards, dice and scat with her friends. Although, she claimed they would never let her win.
She especially enjoyed camping with her close friends Helen Pucci and Phil and Teri Rhoda. Peggy loved dogs and would always go out of her way to greet them with a treat.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Kathleen Smith and Judith Berlin; a brother, Fred (Jake) Patrick, Jr. and her long-time companion, Blaine Clark.
She is survived by two sons, Randy S. Cooper of Tennessee, and Chris W. Cooper of Arkport; six sisters, Mary Phillips of Farmington, Jean (Dale) Wise of Florida, Jane Hann of Hornell, Sharon (Joe) Young of Wayland, Cindy Heckman of Corning, Jill Patrick of Oregon; one brother, David Patrick of West Virginia, and Blaine Clark's children, Darin (Carrie) Clark of Tennessee and Kim Cooper of Bath. Also, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at the family's discretion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Vincent House 310 Second Avenue Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020