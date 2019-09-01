|
ORANGEVILLE - Penelope "Penny" J. Bangs, 76, of Orangeville passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester New York. She was born Nov. 8, 1942 in Detroit Mich., a daughter of the late Stanley and Winifred (Bryant) Cole.
She graduated from Greenwood Central Schools in Greenwood, N.Y. and then received her bachelor's degree from Empire State College. Penny was a member of Mill-Green United Methodist Church, and BK Chapter P.E.O. She enjoyed sewing, reading, knitting, and stamping.
Penny is survived by her husband, Jay R. Bangs, whom she married Aug. 24, 1963; two children, Page A. Hesser and husband Frederick of York, Pa., Kurt Bangs and wife Deborah of Wellsville, Pa.; two grandchildren, Lin and Brant Bangs; four brothers, Clifford Cole and wife Maria of Texas, Jack Cole of New York, Douglas Cole and wife Margarita of Colorado, Steven Cole and wife Kyle of Alaska; and sister Deborah Fleming and husband David of New York.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Mill-Green United Methodist Church at Greenwood Building, 466 Old Greenwood Road, Millville, Pa. 17846, with her pastor, Pastor Robert Strozyk officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Mill-Green United Methodist Church, PO Box 470, Millville, Pa., 17846.
Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com. The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville is handling arrangements.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019