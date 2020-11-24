HORNELL - Peter A. "Pete" DiRaimondo Sr., 97, of 403 Seneca Road, North Hornell, died late Sunday evening (Nov. 22, 2020) at St. James Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Jan. 14, 1923, he was the son of Frank and Anna (Russo) DiRaimondo.
Pete grew up in Brooklyn and was a member of Sacred Heart Church and later St. Stephens Church. He has resided in Hornell since 1982.
He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving in the 4th Marine Raider Battalion during WWII. He had been employed at Penn Central Railroad and later Conrail, retiring as a freight conductor in 1982. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church for many years.
Five days after he was honorably discharged from the US Marines, Pete was married (on July 27, 1946) to the former Anna Puleo who died July 31, 2010.
Surviving are three children, Peter (Rosalie) DiRaimondo Jr. of North Hornell, Andrea (Eugene) Scafidi of Taylorsville, NC and Frank DiRaimondo of Hornell; three grandchildren, Peter DiRaimondo III, Rosanna (Adam) Knotts and Philip (Lenae) Scafidi; six great-grandchildren, Landon DiRaimondo, Owen DiRaimondo, Eliana DiRaimondo, Arabella Knotts, Adeline Knotts and Jude Scafidi; and several nieces and nephews.
At Pete's request there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
The Graveside Service for Peter A. DiRaimondo Sr will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 1 p.m., by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome.
The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
The DiRaimondo family would like to thank the US Department of Veteran Affairs (Bath, NY) as well as his wonderful Home & Health Care Aides who were so caring and supportive during Pete's final days. Also, a special "Thank-You" goes out to the staff at Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads and to his many friends and caregivers at Elderwood Adult Day Care.
Pete's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Bath VA Volunteer Services, C/O Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, N.Y. 14810.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com