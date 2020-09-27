1/1
Peter Lewis "Horse" Wilson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORNING - Peter Lewis "Horse" Wilson, aka "Mr. Mom," 62, of Corning, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1958 in Hornell, the son of the late Donald E. Sr. and Mona M. (Rosier) Wilson. He married Wanda Mills in 1978. She predeceased him on Dec. 22, 2018.

Peter graduated from Addison High School in 1978, he enjoyed the time he spent on ham radio, and he enjoyed camping at Bucktail. He was a girl scout troop leader and he retired from Ingersoll-Rand.

He is survived by his brothers, Charles Wilson of Corning and Francis (Emma) Wilson of Addison; sister, Ramona (Donald) Butler of Hornell; brother, Howard Buchanan of Coopers Plains; daughter, Courtney Fisher of Corning whom he loved; several nieces and nephews; beloved canine companion, Lucy Lou; beloved special friends, Fran Stewart, John Sieger (JW), and Nic Hurlbut. Peter was also predeceased by his brother, Donald Wilson Jr. and his sister, Thelma Buchanan.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A celebration of Peter's life will follow there at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Sheldon Roblyer officiating. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply. Face masks are required. Burial will take place at Addison Rural Cemetery on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Peter's family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing hospice nurses and support staff and the dedicated volunteers at Meals on Wheels.

In lieu of flowers and plants, those wishing may make donations in Peter's name to Carefirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870; or Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar St., Corning, N.Y. 14830.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Burial
10:00 AM
Addison Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
(607) 359-2286
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved