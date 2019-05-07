CANISTEO, N.Y. - Peyton Elizabeth Sexton, infant daughter of Danielle Sexton of 5522 Ordway Lane, Canisteo, was embraced by Angels and taken to Heaven on Friday, April 26, 2019.



Although Peyton was only on earth for one day, she was loved and cherished by her entire family. She will continue to be loved and will live in the hearts of her of all those that she touched!



Welcoming her at the "Gates of Heaven" are her grandfather, Joseph Sexton; her great-grandfather, John D'Apice; and her great-grandmother, Mildred D'Apice, all who preceded her in death.



Peyton will be sadly missed by her mother, Danielle Sexton; her brothers, Christian Brewer and Brendan Brewer; her grandmother, Johna (Steve Contos) D'Apice of Canisteo; her great-grandmother, Kathy Sexton; her step-great-grandmother, Dolores D'Apice; her aunt, Nikki (Jeffery) Ross of Pittsford; her uncle, Joe Sexton of Port Aransas, Texas; along with many other relatives.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Peyton's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., PO Box 651, Rochester, N.Y. 14642.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 7, 2019