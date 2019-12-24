|
Philip Jay MacMichael, 61, of Andover, N.Y., died on Dec. 14, 2019 at home with family and friends at his side, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Born on April 2, 1958 in Hornell, N.Y., he is the son of Philip E. and Doris A. MacMichael. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy B. MacMichael; and father, Philip E. MacMichael, both of Scio, N.Y.
Jay is a beloved husband, father, teacher and friend who will be missed tremendously by all who know him. Jay was an avid fisherman, a lover of animals and the outdoors, and a passionate sports fan. He was a knowledgeable history teacher and political enthusiast.
Jay is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane Greblunas MacMichael and daughters Katie and Erin MacMichael of Charlottesville, Va.; mother, Doris MacMichael of Wellsville, N.Y.; brothers, James MacMichael of Andover, Thomas MacMichael and wife Mary, of Mentone, AL., Eric MacMichael and wife Connie, of Whitesville, N.Y.; as well as, nieces; Shannon MacMichael Goshorn (Adam) of Mentone, AL. , Beth MacMichael Cornell (Jason) of Bath, N.Y. and Christine MacMichael Frungillo (Tony) of Brockport, N.Y.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The or the ASPCA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Andover Presbyterian Church in Andover, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019