HORNELL - Phyllis J. Hatter formerly of Cleveland Avenue passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Hornell Gardens after a brief illness.
Phyllis was born Sept. 25, 1932 in Greenwood to the late Clifford C. and Doris E. (York) Caffery. She was a graduate of Greenwood Central School and the former Hornell Business School where she earned a secretary's degree.
Phyllis had been employed at the former Koskie's Music store in Hornell as well as the former Richmaier's Grocery store in North Hornell. For several years she worked as a secretary and worked in the accounting dept. at the former J.C. Penny's Store in Hornell where she eventually retired from.
Phyllis was a life-long resident of the Canisteo Valley and enjoyed many Sunday drives around the New York State countryside with her late husband Paul Hatter. She was an avid reader and animal lover who adore her many cats and was very fond of her poodle "Gidget." Phyllis had attended the United Methodist Church in Hornell.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Linda (Robert) Recktenwald of Portville, Shirley Lowrey of Marilla as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Hatter in October of 1995; a brother, Robert Caffery; and a sister, Eloise Raish.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis's name may be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 30, 2019