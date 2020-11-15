1/
Pierre W. Trudeau
1936 - 2020
WAYLAND - Pierre W. Trudeau, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home in Wayland.

Pierre was born Dec. 30, 1936 in Watertown, the son of Ted and Mildred (Philpot) Trudeau. He grew up in Watertown and has resided in several different areas throughout his life that included; Hammondsport, Mt. Morris (for over 30 years) and most recently Wayland for the past three years. Pierre served the United States of America in the United States Marine Corps from March 24, 1954 until his honorable discharge Dec. 17, 1956. Pierre and Lynetta Brown were married Jan. 6, 1984 and together have celebrated over 34 years of marriage. Pierre's employment career was mostly spent at Kodak, retiring form there after many years.

Pierre enjoyed fishing, bowling, crossword puzzles, was a member of the Masons and was involved with the Hemlock Fire Department as Fire Police. Mostly though Pierre loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Pierre was pre-deceased by his parents, Ted and Mildred Trudeau and his siblings, Ted, Alice and Gale.

He is survived by his wife, Lynetta Trudeau of Wayland; his granddaughter, Sha (Jeffrey) Shay of Wayland; his great-grandchildren, Deven Rader, Aaron Rader and Vincent Venezia; his daughter, Pierrette Trudeau (Don Hillhouse) of Wayland; his granddaughter, Alicia Scott of Batavia; his son, Lucian (Shawna) Trudeau of Olean; his daughter, Penny Trudeau and sons, Paul (Bonnie) Trudeau, Pierre Jr. (Peggy) Trudeau and Phillip Trudeau; along with several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pierre's funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland.

Friends and family who wish may make memorial contributions to any Veteran's Organization or Animal Shelter of their choice in his memory.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
