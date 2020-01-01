|
|
ALMOND - Ralph D. Rossman, 86, of McHenry Valley Road, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at his home.
Born in the Town Of Almond, June 23, 1933, the son of Dexter and Mamie Kehrer Rossman, he had resided in the Town of Almond all his life. He was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School, class of 1951, and had been a self employed farmer in the Town of Almond from 1933 until 1986. He also drove school bus for the Alfred Almond School district for 33 years, and was employed by the Hornell Agway as a feed delivery man.
Ralph was a loyal member of the Almond Lions Club, the Almond Rod & Gun Club, the "PALS" camping club of the Fingerlakes District, the Steuben County Bee Association, the Almond Grange, the Scio Senior Citizens, and for several years hosted members of the Hornell Dodgers Baseball Team.
Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing, being a bee keeper, and making maple syrup for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Joanne Rossman; his sisters, Hazel Zepp and Irene Hillsdorf; his brothers, Clair and Glen Rossman; and his grandson, Eric Lehman.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Short Preston Rossman; his daughters, Cheryl (Ralph) Braden of Colorado, Christine (Don) Kernan of Almond, Susan (David) Rossman-Allen of Alabama, Cindy (Bob) Baker of Andover and Brenda (Jim) Cavanaugh of Henrietta; his sons, Scott Rossman of Alaska, Douglas (Barbara Muoio) Preston of Scottsville and Tracy (Cyndi) Preston of Wellsville; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will not be observing calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service honoring Ralph's life on Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at 4 p.m. at the Almond Community Church. Pastor Charles Emerson will officiate. Burial will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Almond Community Church, 11 Main St., Almond, N.Y. 14804; or the Almond Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020