|
|
WEST SPARTA - Ralph F. Wolfanger, 91, passed away early Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 29, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville following a brief illness.
He was born in the Town of West Sparta of April 4, 1928, a son of the late Otto and Flossie (Jamison) Wolfanger. On March 20, 1948, he was married to Corinne "Cork" Miller Wolfanger, who predeceased him on Aug. 31, 2012. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Robert Wolfanger Sr. and James Wolfanger.
Ralph was the founding Administrator of the Livingston County Nursing Home in Mt. Morris, when it was converted from the TB Hospital. He was the Town of West Sparta Supervisor from 1966-1971, and a member of the Livingston County Republican Committee, a former member of the West Sparta Volunteer Fire Department. He was an engineer at the former Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. Ralph and Corinne were active as volunteers in their community, working bake sales, dinners, and baking pies. They were active with the Livingston County 4-H, assisting with the county fair, transporting horses and other duties that needed to be done. They were chaperones to many children to the New York State Fair through 4-H. For several years Ralph and Corinne owned and operated The Country Corner Store in West Sparta from where they provided turkey dinners for people at Thanksgiving and Christmas. They also delivered presents and goodies to local families in need. Ralph and Corinne also opened their home to many foster children over the years. A gentleman farmer with a quick wit, Ralph and Cork lived on the farm on Kysorville-Byersville Road in West Sparta.
He is survived by his children, Marjorie (Larry) Cansdale of West Sparta, Timothy (Nancy) Wolfanger of Dansville, and Pamela (Randy) Cox of Texas; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a date and time to be announced by Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, West Sparta. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to West Sparta United Methodist Church, Redmond Road, Dansville, N.Y. 14437; or a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 2, 2019