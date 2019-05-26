Services Dagon Funeral Home 38 Church St Hornell , NY 14843 (607) 324-3500 Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph N. Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers ALFRED STATION - Ralph N. Allen, 89, of 6501 Whitford Road, Alfred Station, died Tuesday evening (May 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a brief illness.



Born in North Hornell on Nov. 2, 1929, he was the son of Harold and Jessamine (Button) Allen.



Ralph grew up in Alfred Station and attended the former Alfred Station School. He later graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School (class of 1948).



In the years following high school graduation Ralph worked a variety of jobs including working at Stearns Poultry Farm, as a machinist at Rogers Machine Shop of Alfred and installing gas pumps and gas tanks for K & R Electric of Alfred Station. He later was employed as a machinist for Corning Glass Works and in the custodial department at the Alfred State College of Ceramics. For 34 years he was employed as an electrician for Alfred State College, retiring in July, 1987.



Ralph was a member of the Andover First Baptist Church and for over 60 years was a member of the Alfred Free & Accepted Masons (F&AM). He was also a lifetime member of the Alfred Station volunteer fire department.



He enjoyed spending his time outdoors. His favorite place to be was a camp the family went to in the Adirondacks for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed hunting deer, turkey, rabbit and squirrel and who also enjoyed both lake and stream fishing.



In his younger years, Ralph devoted himself to the youth of the Alfred/Almond community. For many, many years, he served as a coach in the Alfred-Almond Little League and Cinderella Softball League. For 18 years he was a coach for the Hornell Babe Ruth League and Hornell Senior Babe Ruth League. He received a certificate of appreciation for his Outstanding and Dedicated service to the Hornell Babe Ruth League. He had a deep love of baseball and was an AVID BOSTON RED SOX FAN!!



Known as a "Jack of All Trades", Ralph loved working with his hands and especially enjoyed woodworking and making beautiful works of art out of stained glass. For the past 22 years, during the winter months, he and his wife, Betty resided in Sebring, Fla. with his extended Florida family and friends.



Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Dennis "Lumpy" Allen, who died in 2002.



He was married on March 20, 1949 (70 years) to the former Betty Nye, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Larry (Robin Adkins) Allen of Delmar, DE; two daughters, Sherry (Lloyd) Winans of Andover and Susan (Mike) Snyder of Alfred; one brother, Russell (Ramona) Allen of Wellsville; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



Ralph was a kind and gentle man that always was available to help anyone at any time. His love ran deep for his wife of 70 years, Betty Nye Allen, whom he has taken care of for years. He adored his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family of Ralph N. Allen will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Almond Union of Churches, Main Street, Almond, N.Y. A private burial ceremony will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Alfred Station, N.Y.



Ralph's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to The Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



