Raymond A. Kemp

Raymond A. Kemp Obituary
ROCHESTER - Raymond A. Kemp, 70, of 387 N. Winton Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., July 26, 1949, the son of Raymond Dell and Frieda L. (Pulkowsky) Kemp, he had resided in Rochester for the last 30 years. Raymond had been employed at Balsam Bagels in Rochester.

He was predeceased by his parents; his aunts, Gloria Masterson, Bernice Greenthal, and Catherine Ingalls.
He is survived by his aunt, Adeline Baird of Hornell; his uncle, Louis (Teresa) Pulkowsky of Hornell;, and several cousins.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

A private graveside will be held at Rural Cemetery in Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
