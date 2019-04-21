Home

Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
Raymond C. Taylor Sr

Raymond C. Taylor Sr Obituary
ANGELICA - Ray Taylor, 69, a long time resident of Angelica, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 17, 2018. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica, with Rev. Carl Kemp officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont, N.Y.

Remembrances can be added to www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
