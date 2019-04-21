|
ANGELICA - Ray Taylor, 69, a long time resident of Angelica, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 17, 2018. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica, with Rev. Carl Kemp officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont, N.Y.
Remembrances can be added to www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019