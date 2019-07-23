Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Oyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Oyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Oyer Obituary
HONEOYE/HORNELL - Raymond E. Oyer, of Honeoye, formerly of Hornell, passed away early Monday morning (July 22, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral service will be held on Friday (July 26, 2019) at a time to be announced. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now