HONEOYE/HORNELL - Raymond E. Oyer, of Honeoye, formerly of Hornell, passed away early Monday morning (July 22, 2019) at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral service will be held on Friday (July 26, 2019) at a time to be announced. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Spectator.
