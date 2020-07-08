HORNELL - Raymond J. Hogan, 54, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening (July 6, 2020) at his home on Canisteo Street.
Born in Hornell on Nov. 3, 1965, he was a son of Thomas A. Hogan, who predeceased him on Mach 5, 2001 and Ruth (Alger) Hogan, who recently predeceased him on June 26, 2020. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his niece, Corey Hogan; two uncles, Raymond (Elizabeth) Alger and Jack Alger; and one aunt, Patricia Alger.
A lifelong resident of Hornell, Ray graduated from Hornell High School in 1983, Alfred State College in 1986 and received his BA from Brockport State College in 1988.
He was employed at General Marble in Hornell before he began his employment in 1993 with the NYSDOT in Hornell where he was currently working.
Ray loved music and was a member and played base for the band, Nuclear Beach Party. He followed several bands to attend their concerts including, Pie Tasters, Ride and King Kahn with his friends, Mike, Bob and Erin. Ray also has an extended collection of vinyl CDs and cassettes.
An avid baseball fan of the Expos and the Pirates, Ray enjoyed attending games with "The Bull" and "The Sheik." He was a huge Broncos fan and loved tailgating at many different stadiums; it was at one of those stadiums that he met the love of his life, Shel Sundheim. Ray also ran a weekly Broncos Facebook thread for numerous friends and loved to go to the Casinos and enjoyed posting pictures of his big wins at video poker.
Ray was a member of the Am Vets Post No. 245, the Arthur H. Cunningham American Legion Post No. 440 and the Cpl. J.J. Mooney VFW Post No. 2250, all in Hornell.
His loving family includes his daughter, Allison (James) Hurton of Virginia; his loving companion, Shel Sundheim of Fargo, N.D.; two brothers, Thomas A. (Karen) Hogan, Jr. and Martin (Candace) Hogan, all of Hornell; his nieces and nephews, Mathew (Bonnie Brennessel) Hogan, Erin Dwyer, Tracie Crowe and Michael Hogan; one great nephew, Kellen Crowe and a great-niece, Sydney Crowe; one uncle, Richard Alger of Hornell; as well as several cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Raymond J. Hogan.
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Ray and his mother, Ruth at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Hornell.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to their favorite charity.
Online condolences or remembrances of Ray are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.