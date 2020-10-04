Raymond Milton Sisson, 91, a resident of the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia, formerly of Johnsonburg and Varysburg, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at the nursing facility.
He was born Aug. 30, 1929 in Hornell, NY, son of the late Milton and Ruth Karr Sisson. Ray worked for Sire Power Company servicing many area farms for 26 years prior to his retirement in 1994. In earlier years, he worked for the Chemung County Highway Department before working in several positions in the agricultural field including driving milk truck, milk testing and helping on farms.
Ray was a hard worker but he also enjoyed going to cow auctions and horse pulling events as well as spending time with his family.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Ide Sisson, who passed away in 1986.
Surviving are his children, Sylvia (David) Sisson Armer of Albion, Raymond Michael (Christine) Sisson of Varysburg, Virginia Sisson of Tonawanda; grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Sisson of Buffalo, David A. (Kagney) Armer of Albion, Shirley I. (Mitchell) Armer Kepner of Medina, Amanda R. Armer of Columbia, MO; great-grandchildren, Michelle, Hudson, Chase and Delaney; his brother-in-law, William Ide of Canisteo; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frederick Sisson, Harold Sisson and Luella Ells.
Friends may call Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Ray's private service will follow. Burial will be in Johnsonburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New York State Veterans Home TV Fund, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020 or the Charlotte House Comfort Care Home, PO Box 123, North Java, NY 14113.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity and facemasks are required. Thank you for your cooperation.