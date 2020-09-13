1/
Reva "Peggy" Fogle
CANASERAGA - Reva "Peggy" Fogle, 89, passed away Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born in Hallsport, Pa. to the late Curtis and Iva Butler Sr. on July 18, 1931. She retired from Noyes Hospital where she worked its a janitor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, two sons, Gary and Andy, and a daughter, Debra.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Butler, of Wayland, and a daughter-in-law, Doris Fogle of Virginia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Mann Funeral Home of Canaseraga.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mann Funeral Home
11 Pratt St
Canaseraga, NY 14822
(607) 545-8821
