CANISTEO, N.Y. - Rhonda S. Sawczyszyn, 54, of 28 Green St., Canisteo, died early Monday morning (March 25, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester, following a long illness.



Born in Hornell on April 13, 1964, she was the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie (Wing) Aultman.



Rhonda grew up in the Hornell-Arkport area and attended Arkport Central School. Throughout the years, she resided in several locations, including Hornell, Arkport, Florida and had lived in Canisteo for the past eight years.



She had been employed for a time at Sugar Creek in Canaseraga and had also worked in the Housekeeping Department of St. James Mercy Hospital.



Rhonda enjoyed "Therapy Gambling" and loved playing the slots in various casinos. Over the years, she and her husband, Dana, visited many casinos in various cities, including Atlantic City, Turning Stone Casino, Salamanca, Hamburg, Batavia, Niagara Falls, Nichols and Monticello.



She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Aultman.



Rhonda was married on Feb. 14, 1996 to Dana Sawczyszyn, who survives. Also surviving are her step-daughter, Sarah (Jason) Platt of Suffern, N.Y.; her mother, Marjorie McDaniel of Canisteo; her siblings, Tammy (Stephen) Rauber of Canisteo, Richard (Polly) McDaniel of Canisteo, Ray Aultman of Canisteo, Melissa Hammond of Canisteo, Angela Aultman; her step-brothers and step-sisters, Peggy (Cheech) Miles of Canisteo, Chip McDaniel of Rochester and Laurie McDaniel of Canisteo; and several nieces and nephews. Although Rhonda did not have any biological children, she considered her nieces, nephews & her many day-care children her own children whom she loved and adored!



At Rhonda's request there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Canisteo.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Rhonda's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to Wilmont Cancer Institute, C/O Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019