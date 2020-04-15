|
|
WHITESVILLE - Richard "Dick" E. DeLap, 95, of Park Street, died on Saturday, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville following a brief illness.
Richard was born June 10, 1924 in Hornell, the son of Merton S. and Ruth (DeVinney) DeLap.
He attended Hornell public schools and proudly served in the United States Army with the 112th Cavalry from 1942 until 1946 including battles and campaigns in Luzon, New Guinea, Southern Philippines where he earned several medals including two Bronze Stars, the WWII Victory Medal and Philippines Liberation Ribbon. His father, Merton, a WWI veteran, accompanied Richard the day after returning home, to join the Hornell VFW Post No. 2250, where he would later tend bar in the 1950s and continued to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans for the next 70 plus years.
Richard regularly held two or three jobs as mechanic, bartender etc. in the Hornell area while pursuing his full-time career of 31 years with the Erie Lackawanna Railroad before retiring in 1973.
Richard married the love of his life, Mary Louise Goodridge on July 10, 1972. They enjoyed traveling and fishing together on Keuka and Seneca Lakes, throughout the United States and Canada and never missed a major event for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in New Hampshire. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman who spent many hours playing cards and Euchre tournaments with Mary. He was a life member of the VFW Post 2530, and the American Legion Post 702, Wellsville and a member of the 40/8, Local #10.
He is survived by his niece, Lois (Lewis) Tuma of Corning, NY; nephew Walter M. (Elaine) DeLap of Vero Beach, FL; step-son, Paul Goodridge of Merrimack, NH; grandchildren Timothy (Starr) Goodridge of Merrimack, NH; Laurie (Finlay) Rothhaus of Merrimack, NH; Theresa (Patrick) Dougherty of Wellsville; Phil Kopp of Marietta, GA; Bridget (John) Burkett of Wickliffe, OH; Paula (Patrick) Walsh of Euclid, OH; Thomas (Alyssa Brown) Goodridge of Billerica, MA; Patrick (Bobbie) Goodridge of Sanbornton, NH; Dennis (Tegan) Goodridge of Dover, NH; Joseph (Karen Ray) Goodridge of Amherst, NH; 27 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Richard is predeceased by his wife, Mary (Chisholm, Goodridge) DeLap, brothers, Roy DeLap, Walter DeLap, Thomas DeLap; sisters, Mary DeLap; Marjorie Bromley; niece Peggy Anne DeLap, granddaughter Mary Katherine (Goodridge) Kopp and great-great grandson, Logan Burkett.
A Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church in Genesee, PA and burial with military honors at Whitesville Rural Cemetery, will be planned in the upcoming months. Please consider memorial donations to Catholic Charities of Steuben or any Catholic Charities of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020