Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard Harvey "Dick" Mehlenbacher


1931 - 2019
Richard Harvey "Dick" Mehlenbacher Obituary
GORHAM, N.Y. - Richard "Dick" Harvey Mehlenbacher, 88, died April 24, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday (May 11) at 1 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620; or to the , 25 Circle St., Suite 102, Rochester, N.Y. 14602.

Dick was born on April 3, 1931 in Canisteo, N.Y. He was the son of the late Harvey and Madeline Phillipson Mehlenbacher. Dick served in the U.S. Army for two and a half years during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Dick was a meat cutter for West Shurfine in Honeoye, N.Y. Following his retirement, he drove buses for the Ontario ARC and was an Associate at the Geneva Walmart.
Dick is survived by one son, Christopher Harvey Mehlenbacher; three daughters, Carol June (David) Martin, Cathy Ann Mehlenbacher and Connie Lee (Jenny Pak) Mehlenbacher; five grandchildren, Chad Jeremy (Gabrielle) Mehlenbacher, Casey Joseph Mehlenbacher, Lindsay (Robert) McLaughlin, Brandon Thomas Martin and Daniel John Ravas; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Orion McLaughlin and Robin Carol McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Donna (Gary) Seager; brother-in-law, Francis David (Janice) Hall, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, June Mehlenbacher; grandson, Matthew Paul Ravas; brother, Raymond L. Mehlenbacher; and sisters, Marilyn Payne and Joyce Burdett Marvin.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Mehlenbacher family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
