DALTON - Richard J. Brant, of 1692 Main St., died Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) in Highland Hospital, Rochester.
He was born on July 25, 1947 in Warsaw, a son of the late Inez Brant Barney. On Sept. 26, 1970 in the Dalton Methodist Church he married Judy Mehlenbacher, who survives.
Dick was a graduate of Perry Central School, a former employee of the Rochester Labor Union Local 435 and Lawson Sand and Gravel. He served as a fireman for 50 years with the Nunda Fire Department and was a rock 'n roll drummer for 25 years.
He loved driving his 1973 Dodge Charger, watching drag racing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and most of all his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife is their daughter, Wendy (Brian) Sabins of Hunt; two dearly loved grandchildren, Aurora and Jakson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Anastassia, 6440 Pike St., Portageville. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Dalton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore
Memorials if desired to: The Nunda Fire Department, 4 S. State St., Nunda, N.Y. 14517
Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019