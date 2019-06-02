|
REXVILLE - Richard K. "Dick" Lewis, 91, of Saunders Road, passed away peacefully at his home following his cancer diagnosis of two years.
Dick was born Aug. 3, 1927 on the family farm on Saunders Road to the late Robert K. and Theresa (Short) Lewis. He married his life-long love, Margaret Cornell, who survives and resides in Rexville.
Dick was a lifelong resident of the town of West Union (Rexville) where he worked and raised his family as a dairy farmer who owned and operated Ric-Mar Farms on the Saunders Road. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving our country proudly during WWII.
Dick was a founding member of the West Union Volunteer Fire Department, served as an assessor for the West Union township, was an inaugural member of the West Union Wildcats Softball Team and a lifetime member of Dairylea Milk Company.
When not working the farm, Dick was most happy in the company of his wife as they shared their joy for over 60 years. Their bond grew stronger with his recent decline in health as his wife provided her loving care. There was no greater pleasure than the times when he was surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy will live on through the stories, pranks and jokes that he imparted with great pleasure and frequency. In his retirement, he discovered his artistic talent. In both wood and canvas, he leaves behind many admired and beloved creations.
In addition to his wife Margaret of Rexville, Dick is survived by two daughters, Marie (Michael) McCaig of Painted Post, Lorraine (John) Guarnieri of Pepperell, Mass; three sons, Edward (Susan) Lewis of Rexville, Richard (Andrea) Lewis of Truxton and Douglas (Beth) Lewis of Tennessee. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Amy) Lewis of Rexville; a sister, Phyllis Mahl of Niagara Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rachel Lewis; a brother, Duane Lewis; two sisters, Ruthella McDonough and Arlene Hall.
He and his family were most appreciative for his care-giver, Punky Ordway, who brightened many of his days. His family would like to recognize his care givers at the Corning Cancer Center, especially "Curly", Dr. Erica Verkleeren, Erin from the VNA and all those who worked to combat his cancer.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 and 6-7 p.m. Monday at the West Union Mennonite Church, corner of Saunders Road and County Route 84, Rexville. Funeral and committal services with military honors will immediately follow calling hours at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Dick's name may be made to the West Union Fire Department, State Route 248, Rexville, N.Y. 14877
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 2, 2019