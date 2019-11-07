|
BRADFORD, N.Y. - Richard "Dick" Lavern Eldridge, 81, of Bradford, N.Y. and formerly of Canisteo, died Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at the Bath V.A.M.C.
Mr. Eldridge was born in Hornell, Oct. 5, 1938, the son of Willis and Minnie (Conine) Eldridge. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He worked for the Carpenter's Union out of Rochester and Olean, N.Y. Mr. Eldridge was a member of the Hornell V.F.W. and the Canisteo American Legion. He was an avid builder and enjoyed computer programming.
He is survived by his closest friends, Donna and Langdon Holmes and their son Wyatt, who he especially adored, Kathy (Brad) Price and Melissa (Chris) O'Brochta; nieces and nephews, Timothy (Mary Ann) Trybus, Thomas (Christine) Trybus, Patricia (Todd) Trybus-Stonegraber, Theodore Trybus, Ben (Jennifer) Trybus, Terrance (Melinda) Trybus and Victoria (Marvin) Talbot and his friend Gary.
He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Naaidene Beedle, Jo Marie Whitman and Donna Eldridge.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Bath National Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019