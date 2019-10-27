|
Richard Winterhalter, JUNE 11, 1941 – OCTOBER 21, 2019, died in his sleep, having battled a rare bone marrow cancer for more than three years. Throughout that time, he never lost his fighting spirit, his sharp sense of humor, his love for his wife, his family, and his dogs - as well as his enormous sense of doing what is right in the world. He was always more interested in the welfare of others than his own.
During his 78 years, he lived primarily on the East Coast, in his hometown of Belmont, NY or nearby in Allegany County, in California, and he even served a tour of duty in Korea. But no matter where he lived, he primarily spent his time advocating for the wellbeing of his family. He never lost his firm belief in the essential goodness of humanity, and he held fast to the idea that we will always find small acts of kindness in this world.
Before he left us, however, he made it clear that he wanted to send on last cry of anger to all the corrupt politicians, who he felt have given us all too many broken promises. He knew, also, that because he would no longer have to listen to their lies, part of his lasting peace would be found in the fact that he would not have to see them run in league with our current President and ruin the place he used to call home.
But there was so much more to Richard than his despair at our current political situation. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved sports. He lettered in three sports for four years of high school. That was his game; homework was his pain.
Perhaps even more than sports though, he loved his pets. He once told us he had had a dog since before he could remember.
Richard came into this world; he was happy; he enjoyed his time. And for all of us who loved him, we know that above all he was a good person. Now he has passed and made his final journey to the hands of God.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Fuchu; his daughter, Lisa Fox Winterhalter; and his son, Aaron Winterhalter, all of whom live in Willows, CA. He is also survived by five of his six sisters; Judith Bliven of Belmont, NY, Anne Winterhalter of Brown Mills, NJ, Lynda Jones of Brown Mills, NJ, Patricia Sweeney of West Almond, NY, Teresa Winterhalter of Savannah, GA, and his brother Michael Winterhalter of Rochester, NY, as well as a trillion cousins, nieces, and nephews, his Aunt Enid Sweet of West Seneca, NY and Uncle John Winterhalter of Belmont, NY. And he won't let us forget his two dogs Benton and Mikey.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the MDS Foundation - https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019