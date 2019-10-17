|
HORNELL - Richard X. "Dick / RX" Curran, 88, formerly of 19 Albion St. and more recently of Updyke's Willow Ridge, Hornell, died Monday morning, October 14, 2019 following an extended illness.
A native of Hornell, he was born on March 11, 1931, and was the son of John and Dolores (Kelly) Curran.
Dick was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1951). During his high school years, he began his construction career working on the Almond Dam. After his graduation in 1951, Richard was an operating engineer on major projects on the St. Lawrence Seaway, Niagara Power Project, Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, the NYS Thruway, and local expressway road work. He was also a rural mail carrier for the Hornell Post Office for a number of years.
Richard purchased the Southside Grill (also known as Tammany Hall) in 1975 from the Gleason brothers, James and Francis. For 25 years, he enjoyed many conversations, discussing history, politics, construction jobs, and football with the local patrons. Dick was known to be very knowledgeable in many of those topics. He cherished his time with friends and patrons, especially his bartender, Daryl Brown. Being of strong Irish heritage, he proudly welcomed the University of Notre Dame's Glee Club to spend an evening at the tavern while they were doing a fall tour in October of 1995. The Glee Club and patrons sang Irish songs in a "joint concert."
Dick was a former member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church and, more recently, a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. He was a past member of the Elks organization in both Hornell and Niagara Falls and the Hornell Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Christine (Curran) McDaniel, who died April 6, 2015; his four-year-old brother, Edward Curran; and two brothers-in-law, Stan Shepard and Glen Bossard.
He was married at St. Ignatius Loyola Church on April 14, 1956 to the former Joanne Dixon, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly "KC" (Tim) Quinlan of Arkport, NY and Erin Curran-Fenton of Penfield, NY; one son, Colin (Becky) Curran of Hornell, NY; son-in-law, Tim McDaniel of Hornell, NY; one brother, Fred (Peggy) Curran of Irondequoit, NY; his grandchildren, Kristen Yatteau, Ryan Quinlan, Marissa Curran, Nicole Curran, Lindsay Curran, Meredith Shafer, James McDaniel, Sean Fenton, and Casey Fenton; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Emaleigh, Harper, Kyle, Kolton, Owen, and Haley; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Bossard and Jean Shepard; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Dick's request, there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Richard's family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Rochester Ataxia Foundation, PO Box 16560, Rochester, NY 14616; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, NY 14843, St. Ann's Academy, PO Box 446, Hornell, NY 14843, or Sister Susan/Catholic Charities, 34 West Main St., Canisteo, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019