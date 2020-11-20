DANSVILLE - Rick James Snyder, 64, passed away Monday morning (Nov. 16, 2020) at Taylor Health in Bath after a short illness.
He was born in Dansville on March 3, 1956, a son of the late Ronald J. "Jocko" Snyder and Shirley Jean Outland.
Rick spent his career working as an electrical technician at Xerox in Rochester, NY. He lived the majority of his life in Dansville, NY which he always thought of as home. His true passions were his motorcycles, his love of animals, especially his cats, and music. Rick was a gifted musician which began with the school band in 3rd grade. Throughout his life, he played in numerous rock bands as a drummer, the most recent being The Geezers. Over time, Rick owned more than 10 motorcycles which he loved to work on, even building some from scratch. He rode all over the country and even had the chance to teach his brother Steve to ride this last summer. One of his last wishes was to be able to ride together again. Rick had a huge love of all animals which began with his childhood dog, Sparky and cat, Tinkerbell. His compassion was limitless and over time he adopted multiple strays that showed up at his back door and welcomed them into his home. Through the generosity of many kind people, we have found loving homes for all of current cats.
He is survived by his brother, Steve (Deb) Snyder of Orchard Park; a niece, Sarah Snyder; a nephew, Jason Snyder; great-nephews, Easton and Caleb Snyder.
Services will be held at the convenience of his family. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Dansville. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville.
Online Remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Vincent House, 310 2nd Ave., Wayland, NY or to the Livingston County Humane Society, 5 Genesee St., Avon, NY 14414.