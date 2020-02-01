|
|
NORTH HORNELL - Rita C. Holmes, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at her home on Cleveland Avenue.
Born in Paterson, N.J. on June 17, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Marie C. (McTighe) Holmes. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Daniel Koppenhaver.
A former resident of Huntington, Indiana, Rita graduated from high school there and also attended a business school in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. While resided in Huntington she was employed by the Huntington Laboratory. She eventually moved to Allentown, Pa. where she was employed for a private family business. She became a resident of North Hornell nearly 30 years ago and was employed by Conrail in Hornell before she retired.
A member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Rita was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell and was member of the St. James Hospital Auxiliary.
Rita will be remembered for being devoted to her family and friends. She adored her nieces and nephews, especially her great-nieces and great nephews.
Her loving family includes her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Lucy Holmes of Orchard Park, N.Y.; her nieces and nephew, Natalie Holmes, Matthew (Kelly) Holmes and Miranda (Mark) Holmes-Harvey; her great-nieces and nephews, David and Bradley Perper, Matthew, Connor, Ryan and Katherine Holmes, Aidan and Amelia Glogowski; as well as her two dear friends, Sandy Conway and Louise Wintermute, both of North Hornell.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Rita C. Holmes.
There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to meet her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3, 2020). Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to Fr Baker at Our Lady of Victory Shrine & Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, N.Y. 14218. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at St. Ann's Church.
Online condolences or remembrances of Rita are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020