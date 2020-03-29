|
|
WAYLAND - Robert "Bob" A. Kuhn Sr., 91 years of age, passed away late Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home.
Bob was born May 10, 1928 in Wayland, the son of Alexander and Rosamond (Swick) Kuhn. He grew up in Wayland and was a 1946 graduate of Wayland Central School. Bob and Catherine Grein (who were high school sweethearts!) were married June 28, 1947 at St. Joseph's Church in Wayland. Together Bob and Catherine were married over 46 years prior to her passing away in September of 1993. A few years after Catherine's passing away, Bob and Katie Rauber began a wonderful friendship and relationship that allowed them to truly enjoy their golden years.
Bob was employed at Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation for a few years prior to working at the Coca Cola Beverage Company in Dansville. He worked there for over 39 years prior to his retirement. His hobbies were many as he was a volunteer for the local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and a coach for Little League. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making rocking horses, magazine racks, jewelry boxes, picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. A lifelong hobby was his love of aviation. He held a keen interest in airplanes, at one point dreaming of becoming a pilot, along with building model airplanes as a child and an adult. Bob remodeled his entire home on Carney Hollow Rd. and of special note from his children, he never missed a ball game that they were involved in when they were young. He enjoyed leisure time activities including golf, camping and square dancing. Bob was also a faithful communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Wayland.
Bob was pre-deceased by his parents, Alexander and Rosamond Kuhn; his wife Catherine Kuhn; and his fiancé and very special friend, Katie Rauber. He is survived by his children, Sally (Charles) Leeson of Wayland, Kevin (Susan) Kuhn of Bloomfield, Robert Kuhn Jr. of Rochester, Michael Kuhn of New York City, John (Dawn) Kuhn of Cary, NC, and Stephen (Kiera) Kuhn of Wayland; his grandchildren, Charlene (Tom) Dumas, NC, Kellie Leeson, NYC, Ben (Amy) Leeson, NC, Anthony (Christy) Kuhn, Hilton, Kristy Kuhn, SC, Tricia (Carl) Gleason, Bloomfield, Kimberly (Marcus) Buckley, AK, Nicholas Kuhn, AZ, Joshua Kuhn, NH, Cotter Champlin, Wayland, Cecilia Kuhn, Wayland; 11great-grandchildren; his half-sister, Cindy (Norm) Smith, Avoca; his adopted family of Katie Rauber, Kathy (Dave) Snyder, Mary (Dave) Polmanteer, Susan (Steve) Holmes, Sandi (Mark) Sanford, Betsy (Jim) Cotter; and Jane Mark who passed away in 2015; along with several nieces and nephews.
At this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Bob's immediate family will have a private viewing time and attend committal services at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be Mass of Christian Burial at a time to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572, Holy Family Catholic Community, 206 Fremont St., Wayland, NY 14572 or the Christian Stewardship Scholarship in Memory of Robert Kuhn, 206 Fremont St., Wayland, NY 14572. For online condolences please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020