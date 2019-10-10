|
WELLSVILLE - Robert C. Caldwell Jr., 90, of 2422 Stannards Road, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 18, 1929 in Kane, Pa., the son of the late Robert C. and Grace (Olinger) Caldwell Sr. On June 24, 1950 in St. Mary's Church in Belmont, he married Marian A. Zangare, who predeceased him on Aug. 29, 1998.
Bob lived in Kane before moving to Belmont and then to Wellsville in 1963. He was a 1947 graduate of the Belmont Central School and completed various banking courses. He was a member of the National Guard. He was formerly employed at as a butcher at Scoville Brown in Wellsville, Borden's Dairy in Belmont; ACME Electric in Cuba and Hornell; Prudential Insurance Company in Wellsville; Worthington Corporation in Wellsville, and for many years, Norstar Bank in Wellsville.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Herbert DeLong Post 808 American Legion in Belmont, and was a former member of the Wellsville Rod & Gun Club. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was proud to help many families secure their first home or their first car, and that he never had any delinquent accounts.
He is survived by two sons, Robert C. (Lorraine) Caldwell III of Wellsville and John C. (Pamela) Caldwell of Portville; three brothers, Bruce Caldwell of Belmont, Bryan (Barbra) Caldwell of Belmont and Darrell (Mary) Caldwell of Ashland, Ky.; a sister, Sally (Phillip) Wesche of Belmont; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving longtime companion, Quanita.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbra Tompkins and a brother, David Caldwell.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 17 Schuyler St. in Belmont. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery in Belmont. Please consider memorial donations to Home Care & Hospice, the Hart Comfort House or any .
