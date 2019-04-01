|
HORNELL - Robert Clifford "Bob" Schwartz of Hornell, N.Y. went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, passing at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. following a brief illness.
Bob was born in Hornell on Dec. 5, 1934, the son of the late Frederick J. and Lena M. (Patrick) Schwartz. On May 20, 1961 he married Louise A. Newman at Southside Baptist Church in Hornell.
Bob was a graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School, Almond, N.Y. - Class of 1953.
Bob resided in Almond for his first 55 years, then spent 21 years in New Oxford, Pa. before returning to the area nine years ago to reside in Hornell. The majority of Bob's working career was with S.K.F. Ball Bearing Co. Bob spent 30 years with S.K.F. as a machinist in both Hornell and Hanover, Pa., retiring in 1992. He was additionally employed by Foster Wheeler Corp., Corbins, Victory Food Markets, and US Truck & Crane.
Bob was an excellent handyman and selflessly shared those skills, assisting family and friends at every opportunity.
His hobbies included hunting, target shooting, and attending the athletic events and musical performances of his children and grandchildren.
Bob was a loving family man. He was a man of faith, accepting Jesus as his Lord and Saviour at the age of 25. He strove continually to grow spiritually and live out his faith. He was a member of Alfred-Almond Bible Church and served over the years as a deacon and financial secretary at both Hillside Baptist Church in Hornell and Faith Community Bible Church in Westminster, Md. Bob was also a member of the Almond Historical Society.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, William Schwartz.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise (Newman) Schwartz of Hornell; three daughters, Becky (Chuck) Comer of Almond, Debi (Tom) Kenney of Hornell, and Kathie (Gordy) Hughes of Hanover, Pa.; 11 grandchildren (for whom he was ever ready with a hug and a scoop of ice cream), Robert (Joni) Comer of Smyrna, Ga., Jerrod Comer of Scarborough, Maine, Bailey, Alex, and Reagan Comer of Almond, Jake, Kaleigh, and Ty Kenney of Hornell, Andrew (Victoria) Hughes of Princeville, Hawaii, Mason and Malone Hughes of Hanover, Pa.; one great-granddaughter, Charlie Joy Comer; two brothers, Fred (Jeanne) Schwartz of Almond and Fran (Betty) Schwartz of Hornell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4 from 3-5 p.m., at the Alfred-Almond Bible Church, 6751 State Route 21 Almond, N.Y. A celebration of Bob's life will follow at 5 p.m. The service will be conducted by Bob's nephew, Charles P. Newman.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Almond Historical Society 7 N. Main St. Almond, N.Y. 14804; or the Alfred-Almond Bible Church (Missions Fund), 6751 State Route 21 Almond, N.Y. 14804.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 1, 2019