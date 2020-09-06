MONTOUR FALLS/COHOCTON - Robert E. Gibson, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at Seneca View Assisted Living Facility in Mountour Falls, N.Y.



Bob was born April 29, 1936 in Penn Yan, N.Y., a son of Fey and Edna (Long) Gibson. He was a logger for most of his life, working at many area logging companies. In addition to his parents, Bob is also predeceased by a brother and sister, John and Mary.



He is survived by his daughter, Karen; his daughter's mother, Betty; his brother, George; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be no prior calling. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Mapleview Cemetery, Cohocton N.Y. (Anyone attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.)



Contributions may be made to the Seneca View ALV (Activities Fund), 111 Schuyler St., Montour Falls, N.Y. 14865.



The Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Wayland is entrusted to care for services.

