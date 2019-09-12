Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ostrander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Ostrander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Ostrander Obituary
ROMULUS/WELLSVILLE - Robert E. Ostrander, 88, of Romulus, N.Y., formerly of Wellsville, died Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.

A complete obituary will be announced.

Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.

Memorials may be made to Ostrander Family Association as www.ostrander.org or the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now