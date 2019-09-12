|
ROMULUS/WELLSVILLE - Robert E. Ostrander, 88, of Romulus, N.Y., formerly of Wellsville, died Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
A complete obituary will be announced.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.
Memorials may be made to Ostrander Family Association as www.ostrander.org or the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019