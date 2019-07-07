|
|
ARKPORT - Robert H. Sprague, 91, of State Route 70, passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) St. James Hospital.
Born in Prattsburgh, N.Y., Feb. 20, 1928, a son of Lydia E. Sprague, he had resided in the Arkport and Hornell area for the past several years. He was employed as a truck driver for Covered Wagon Train in Hornell for 26 years. He retired in 1996.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lena in 2003; his son, John Sprague in 2016; and two brothers, Richard and Daryl Sprague.
He is survived by two daughters, Joan (Brian) Holmes of Arizona and Janice (Jesse) Montoya of Maryland; six sons, Jerry (Betty) Sprague of Arkport, James (Cindy) Sprague of Texas, Jeffrey Sprague of North Carolina, Jay Sprague of Hornell, Joseph Sprague of Virginia and Jason (Maria) Sprague of North Carolina; a sister, Julie (Tim) Timmerman of Arkport; a brother, Charles (Helen) Sprague of Florida; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Tuesday (July 9, 2019) from 4-6 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m., Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Arkport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Roberts name go to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 7, 2019