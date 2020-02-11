|
Robert I. Taylor died in Rochester, N.Y. on Feb. 5, 2020.
Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Taylor; children, David Taylor, Cynthia Mellor, and Kimberley Taylor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Brown; sister-in-law, Donna Norsen; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob enjoyed hunting with friends and was a car enthusiast.
A Funeral Service was held in Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Interlakes Foundation, 211 White Spruce Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14623. Please note Highland Hospital on the memo line.
To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020