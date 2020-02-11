Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
585-244-0770
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park
210 Marsh Road
Pittsford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert I. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert I. Taylor Obituary
Robert I. Taylor died in Rochester, N.Y. on Feb. 5, 2020.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Taylor; children, David Taylor, Cynthia Mellor, and Kimberley Taylor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Brown; sister-in-law, Donna Norsen; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob enjoyed hunting with friends and was a car enthusiast.

A Funeral Service was held in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Interlakes Foundation, 211 White Spruce Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14623. Please note Highland Hospital on the memo line.

To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -