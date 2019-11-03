Home

LEROY - Robert John Hodges Sr., 96, of LeRoy, N.Y. passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Robert was born on May 12, 1923 in Pavilion, N.Y., the son of the late Frederick and Anna (Phillips) Hodges. He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Schafer and grandson Eric Schafer.

He was married on Aug. 11, 1944 to Dorothy Grace Broadwell with whom he shared 75 years. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, sons Robert (Linda) Hodges of Cohocton and Ronald (Rosie) Hodges of Mt. Morris, daughters Debra Barber of Florida and Teri Hodges of Kansas, 10 grandchildren and many great and great- great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 Maple Ave., Cohocton, N.Y.

In memory of Bob's love of Christian music and singing hymns of praise, the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the "Pipe Organ Restoration Fund" at the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 305, Cohocton, N.Y., 14826.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
