Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Robert Binney
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church
910 Crossgates Blvd
Slidell, LA
Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
Robert Joseph Binney Obituary
SLIDELL, La. - Robert Joseph Binney, 87, a native of Hornell, N.Y., and a longtime resident of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Slidell.

Mr. Binney was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annetta Binney; five sisters; two brothers; and one grandson, Henry Sissac Jr.,

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fay Bassemier Binney; two sons, Robert J. Binney Jr. and Michael Binney; four daughters, Debra Byrd-Walters, Karen Binney, Judy Gab and Connie Binney; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Robert worked for 35 years as transportation manager at Southern Scrap Shipyard in New Orleans. In 1989 he was ordained a Catholic Deacon and served in St. Luke and St. Margaret Mary Parishes in Slidell and Southeast Louisiana Hospital in Lacombe.

The family wishes to express a special loving thank you to Dr. Miguel Culasso and staff, as well as all of his providers and health care workers, that allowed him quality of life in his final years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Crossgates Boulevard, Slidell, La., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrant. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Donations may be made to , Memphis, TN.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 8, 2019
