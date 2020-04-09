|
CANISTEO - Robert L. "Bob" Covel, 78, of Tenth Street passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Monday morning, April 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Bob was born October 11, 1941 in Wellsville to the late Glenn C. and Mildred I. (Nichols) Covel. On July 28, 1962 in Wellsville he married the former Phyllis K. Moser who survives and resides in Canisteo.
Bob was an Associate Capital Program Analyst for the NYSDOT in Hornell where he had worked for 36 years retiring in 1996. He was involved in many organizations to include the Hornell Area Jaycees in which he was a past president, he was on the Board of directors for Dist. #6 Credit Union, V.P. CSEA #007, Council Leader for #175 Public Employees Federation. He was a member of both the Hornell Moose and Elks Clubs, a life member of the NYS Transportation Engineers Association and the NRA. Bob was also involved in Scouting and was awarded the Eagle Scout with God & Country Award to which he was very proud.
In addition to his wife Phyllis of Canisteo, Bob is survived by a son, Michael (Sarah) Covel of Fredericksburg, Va., a daughter, Robyn Lee of Gowanda, five grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) Covel, Steven Covel and Brody Robert Covel, Kayla (Josh) Richtner and Jordyn Lee, three great grandchildren, Allison Covel, Joseph Nicholson and Ben Richtner.
He is also survived by a brother, William Covel, of Friendship. He was predeceased by a brother, James Covel, in 1994 and a sister, Jean Marie Dartt.
At Bob's request there was to be no calling hours or services, burial would be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Roswell Park, the or to .
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020