Robert Lowell "Bob" Ivey
OLEAN - Robert "Bob" Lowell Ivey, 65, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 10, 1955 to Fred and Virginia (Hyams) Ivey, where he spent his childhood years before moving to Oceanside, N.Y. to live with his grandparents, Dorothy and Clarence Hyams. In his twenties, Bob decided to move to what he referred to as "God's county" and settled in Hornell, and eventually Olean where he worked and retired from Erie 1 BOCES.

In his spare time over the years, Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles as President of ABATE, racing RC Cars, Formula 1 races at Watkins Glen, driving fast, listening to audio books and his vast music collection. Bob's idea of Heaven was at camp in Amish country that he and his wife, Lynn, found comfort in during the summer months.

Bob married Lynn Shelley on May 10, 2003.

He is survived by his person, his soul mate and wife, Lynn; daughter, Regan Ivey; step-sons, Brandon (Teri) Hamilton, Josh (Patty) Rhow, Seth (Amber) Rhow, and step-daughter, Bridget (Gail) Hamilton; eight amazing grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Judith Sheppard and Pam (Dennis) Carletta. He was supported by his dearest friends, Paul Kula and Kirk Cleveland. And we can't forget his precious sidekick, Bailey.

An open service will be held on Thursday from 4 6 p.m., followed by a sharing of memories at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull, Cuba, N.Y. 14727. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at camp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Services of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com

COVID-19 and NYS Health Dept. regulations apply.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
