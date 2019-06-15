|
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Robert William Markel, formerly of Hornell, passed away unexpectedly June 4, 2019 at Mendel Kisher Hospital, Sacramento, Calif. at the age of 79.
Born Aug. 12, 1939, the son of Andrew and Margaret (Snowden) Markel, Bob attended Hornell High School, graduating with the class of 1958. After graduation, Bob enlisted for four years with the US Air Force, during which time he worked on electrical components of the X-15 experimental rocket ship. Bob settled in Sacramento working at the US Army Depot for many years up until his retirement.
Bob made many return visits to New York working on family tree research with many branches leading back to the old countries.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary (Ngan Ching Yuen) whom he married on Dec. 28, 1989. He is also survived by Mary's daughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Raymond Chan, and their children Nicholas, Alisha and Evelyn; his sister, Ruth Watier, of Lockport, N.Y.; brothers, John (Betty Jean), David (Angela), and Steven of Hornell, and Thomas (Kathryn) of Arkport; and half-sister, Barbara (Richard) Mazzarese of Endicott, N.Y. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Atilana (Rodrigues); her son, Ron and sister-in-law, Patricia Markel of Hornell.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 15, 2019