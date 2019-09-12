|
|
WELLSVILLE - Roberta G. Sprague, 78, of Wellsville, died Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
Born Aug. 8, 1941, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Clair and Beula Burdick Gowdy.
On April 4, 1964, in Wellsville, she married Paul R. Dixon, who predeceased her on April 8, 1974.
A graduate of Wellsville High School and E.J. Myer Memorial School of Nursing in Buffalo, she was employed as a nurse for 48 years in Wellsville, Buffalo, Florida, and St. Croix, VI.
Roberta was a member of Grace United Church, Wellsville. She was an avid golfer, skier, traveler, loved the outdoors, and was a Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Theresa (Michael) Roeske of Wellsville; two sons, Timothy Dixon of Wellsville and Mark (Marti) Dixon of Box Elder, SD; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia (Anthony) Schon of Leesburg, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Clyde Gowdy.
Friends may call at Grace United Church, Wellsville on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019