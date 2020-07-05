RUSHFORD, N.Y. - Roberta Gosper Pomeroy, 81, of Vandusen Road, died peacefully on Monday (June 15, 2020) at her home.
She was born in Angelica, NY on Nov. 29, 1938, the daughter of the late Chester A. Gosper Sr., and Reva (Stewart) Gosper Coombes. She was a lifelong area resident graduating from Angelica Central School in 1956 (The last Class to graduate from the Wilsonian Building). Roberta had worked for the former New York Telephone Company in Wellsville from 1956-59, and then in the Belfast office from 1959-66. She went on to a successful career at Allegany County Department of Social Services from 1968 until her retirement on Jan. 1, 1994, where she held various positions, and was the supervisor of the fraud department at the time of her retirement. Roberta was a long time member of the Angelica United Methodist Church, the Angelica United Christian Women, Hill Warner Post #414 Legion Auxiliary for over 40 years, and had attended the Rawson Baptist Church after moving to Rushford. Also in her lifetime, she had waitressed at the former Six-S Restaurant, been in a bowling league, played softball for the Women's team for several years during the 60's, and loved to travel. Roberta's great love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her step-father, Sidney Coombes; former husband, Stewart Mills; her sisters, Luella Gosper, and Mary Oberg; her brother, Chester A. Gosper II; two step-brothers, Raymond, and Donald Coombes; and step-son, Robert Pomeroy.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Harold Pomeroy, whom she married on March 8, 1997; her son, Richard (Sheryl) Reynolds of Paris, Tenn.; daughter, Darcy (Donald) Bailor of Angelica; granddaughter, Kaylan (John) Buteyn of Fort Wayne, IN; grandson, John Caufield of Tucson, AZ; granddaughter, Maggie (Austin) Buffington of Paris, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Finley, River, and Zeke Buteyn, all of Fort Wayne, IN; step-children, Vicki (Dennis) Hancock of Papillion, NE, Darlene Pomeroy of Rushford, Julie Pomeroy of Rushford, Tom Mills of Las Vegas, Nev., Susan Mills Plain of Olympia, WA; nine step-grandchildren, Ian (Brook) Hancock of NE, Caitlyn (Donald) Baldo of Palms, CA, Alfred (Morgan) Reynolds of Rushford, Curtis (Megan) Reynolds of Ashville, N.Y., Lydia Hancock of NE, Jacob (Gabrielle) Pomeroy of Rushford, Jeremiah Pomeroy of Rushford, Joshua Pomeroy of Grand Forks, ND, Jessica Pomeroy of Portageville, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Due to the current travel restrictions, Roberta's family regretfully is postponing her service for now. They know she would want everybody to be safe, and all be able to gather at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Angelica Library or St Jude's Hospital.