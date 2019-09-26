|
|
CANASERAGA - On Sunday September 15, 2019, Roberta "Jean" Kenyon passed away in her sleep. Her loving husbands Ken LaMonte and Clayton Kenyon were waiting for her with open arms.
She is now reunited with her parents, Frances Stempfle and Floyd Harvey, her sister Kate, as well as her special cat Baby. Born December 20, 1940, she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker her whole life. Her favorite things were getting to decorate for holidays, cooking, crafting and spending time with her family. She had an amazing sense of humor and would talk your ear off if she knew you. Always a lady even to the end with her legs crossed neatly in sleep. She was a fun girl who loved music, BBC shows and finding things to make her family blush to post on Facebook.
She is remembered by her children, Marlene Preston (Keever Preston), Linda Miller (Mike Miller), Susan Dragan (Jeff Dragan), Ken LaMonte, and Kelly Kenyon (Laura Kenyon), as well as her loving step-children Steve Kenyon (Cathi Kenyon), Scott Kenyon (Brenda Kenyon), Lori McDaniel (Boyd McDaniel), Michelle Sleight (Steve Sleight) and Jody Kenyon (Lisa Kenyon). She cherished her many grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. She is also loved by her sisters Doris, Donna, Patricia as well as a large extended family.
Special thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Valley for easing her transition. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held at the Larger Parish Church in Canaseraga followed by a Fellowhip Meal at the Canaseraga Fire Hall.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019